Elbit Systems Aktie
WKN: 904218 / ISIN: IL0010811243
|
18.02.2026 09:57:43
Elbit Systems Secures $277 Mln International Turret, Munitions Contracts
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israel-based international high-technology defense contractor and electronics company, on Wednesday announced has secured contracts worth approximately $277 million from an international customer for the supply of 30mm turrets and munitions.
The contracts will be executed over three years.
The turret features a low-profile design and integrates multiple weapon systems, including a 30mm main gun, a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun, and anti-tank guided missiles.
The UT30MK2 is a configurable manned and unmanned turret designed to enhance the firepower of armored personnel carriers without compromising troop safety.
The UT30MK2 has a compact, low-profile structure and can carry several weapons, including a 30mm main gun, a 7.62mm machine gun, and anti-tank guided missiles.
Elbit Systems closed trading 2.61% higher at $694.10 on the Nasdaq.
