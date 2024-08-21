|
21.08.2024 06:45:16
EPIC Suisse AG reports solid results for the first half-year 2024 with ongoing development projects running according to plan
|
EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, 21 August 2024
EPIC Suisse AG reports solid results for the first half-year 2024 with ongoing development projects running according to plan
EPIC Suisse AG (SIX: EPIC) (the “Company” or “EPIC Suisse”) published today solid results for the first half of 2024 and positive updates on its two ongoing development projects, PULSE in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne and Campus Leman (Building C) in Morges, both of which are scheduled for completion by the first half of 2025.
Stable rental income and vacancies
Following the substantial growth of over 6% in net rental income in fiscal year 2023 compared to the financial year 2022, the rental income from real estate properties in the first half-year 2024 amounted to CHF 32.6 million, remaining as expected in line with the level in the previous comparable period (CHF 32.9 million in H1 2023).
The net annualised rental income yield of properties in operation stayed at an attractive level of 4.5% for the first six months of 2024 (4.6% in H1 2023).
Real estate portfolio valued at CHF 1’578.3 million
The construction of the two development projects under way (PULSE and Campus Leman (Building C)) is progressing according to expectations and their capital expenditures were the main contributing factor to the 2.8% value increase of the real estate portfolio to CHF 1’578.3 million (CHF 1’535.5 million as at 31 December 2023). In addition, all sectors contributed to the portfolio total revaluation uplift of CHF 8.7 million, with the principal driver being the developments’ advancement. The real discount rates applied as at 30 June 2024 resulted in a weighted average of 3.39%, equivalent to the one of 31 December 2023.
The WAULT as at 30 June 2024 remained long at 7.9 years (8.1 years as at 31 December 2023), notwithstanding the passing of time effect of 0.5 years.
Profitability
EBITDA (including revaluation of properties) amounted to CHF 34.8 million for the first half of 2024 (CHF 20.7 million in H1 2023), and to CHF 26.1 million when excluding the revaluation of properties (CHF 26.5 million in H1 2023).
Profit (including revaluation effects) reached CHF 22.9 million for the first half-year 2024 versus CHF 11.2 million for the previous comparable period. Profit (excluding revaluation of properties and derivatives and related deferred taxes as well as any related foreign exchange effects) amounted to CHF 19.9 million (CHF 20.9 million in H1 2023), reflecting principally a moderate increase in financing costs and a minor decrease in total income.
Good progress on development projects
The PULSE project is running on time and Epic Suisse is very pleased to have already signed first significant rental contracts amounting to CHF 1.6 million[1] with contractual maturities of 10 years[2], almost one year ahead of the project’s completion. The new leases represent about 21% of the total annual rent target of CHF 7.5 million previously communicated by the Company. The leases were signed with (i) Thermo Fisher Scientific (Ecublens) SARL (part of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. NYSE: TMO) which will move their local operations to PULSE, (ii) Kidelis SA, a subsidiary of Eldora SA, one of Switzerland’s leading restaurant chains with over 300 restaurants, and (iii) an operator for a crèche facility primarily for children of the PULSE tenants’ employees working on site. Further interest by other potential future tenants is also encouraging.
Construction of Campus Leman (Building C) is also expected to be completed in the first half of 2025, and the anchor tenant Incyte has committed to an additional floor in the building from its previously committed two floors, out of the building’s six floors. We are also encouraged by the ongoing discussions with other potential tenants who are showing interest in taking some areas in the building.
Sound capital base
As at 30 June 2024, the group’s equity stands at CHF 795.7 million with a net asset value per share of CHF 77.02 (CHF 804.9 million and CHF 77.92 respectively as at 31 December 2023). An increased dividend of CHF 3.10 per share was distributed to the shareholders on 8 May 2024 (CHF 3.00 previously), corresponding to a dividend yield of 4.7% based on the share price as at 31 December 2023.
The weighted average interest rate on mortgage-secured bank loans stayed low at 1.3% as at 30 June 2024, while their weighted average residual maturity stood at 4.3 years (1.3% and 4.5 years as at 31 December 2023, respectively).
Outlook
Assuming no materially adverse changes on our operations going forward, EPIC Suisse confirms a robust net rental income level for the full year 2024 in line with the previous year. We expect the lettings in our developments, PULSE and Campus Leman (Building C), to bring the next sizeable uplift in rental income.
______________________
[1] Excluding any rent-free periods or any other incentives
[2] Excluding any early breaks or options
Contact information
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch
Reporting
The Half-Year Report 2024 is available on the Company’s website under Media & Investors –
About EPIC Suisse AG
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch
Disclaimer
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Alternative performance measures
This media release may contain references to operational indicators, such as reported vacancy rate, adjusted vacancy rate and WAULT, and alternative performance measures (APM) that are not defined or specified by IFRS Accounting Standards, including EBITDA (incl. revaluation of properties), EBITDA (excl. revaluation of properties), net operating income, return on equity (incl. revaluation effects), return on equity (excl. revaluation effects), profit (excl. revaluation effects), net loan to value (LTV) ratio. These APM should be regarded as complementary information to and not as substitutes of the Group’s consolidated financial results based on IFRS Accounting Standards. These APM may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies. For the definitions of the main operational indicators and APM used, including related abbreviations, refer to the section “Alternative Performance Measures” on page 50 of the Company's Half-Year Report 2024.
Additional features:
File: Media release (PDF)
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EPIC Suisse AG
|Seefeldstrasse 5a
|8008 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 388 81 00
|E-mail:
|info@epic.ch
|Internet:
|www.epic.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0516131684
|Valor:
|51613168
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1971531
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1971531 21-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Epic Suissemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Epic Suissemehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Epic Suisse
|71,00
|0,57%