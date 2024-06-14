Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
14.06.2024 11:34:54

EQS-Adhoc: ADHOC Kontron AG / Kontron AG resolves on a new buyback program I 2024 for own shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
ADHOC Kontron AG / Kontron AG resolves on a new buyback program I 2024 for own shares

14-Jun-2024 / 11:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14.06.2024| Austria

On 14 June 2024, the Executive Board of Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) resolved on the implementation of a new buyback program for own shares (“Buyback Program I 2024”) in accordance with § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by utilizing the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholder meeting on 8 November 2023, published on 9 November 2023  via an electronic information dissemination system.

The Executive Board's decision to launch the Buyback Program I 2024 was taken against the background of the current share price of the company, which, from the Executive Board's perspective, represents a very attractive level. In addition, the liquidity situation is excellent, so that the organic growth and the new Buyback Program I 2024 can be financed.

The share buyback under the Buyback Program I 2024 will be made for the account of Kontron AG and managed by a credit institution that resolves upon the purchase timing independently and uninfluenced from Kontron AG and will conduct the share buyback under the Buyback Program I 2024 in accordance with the provisions set forth in article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as of 8 March 2016.

The intended volume under the Buyback Program I 2024 amounts to up to 434,000 shares to be repurchased. The Buyback Program I 2024 is planned to commence on Monday, 1 July 2024, and to last until (and including) Tuesday, 31 December 2024 at the latest. The safe-harbor rule (Art 5 Market Abuse Regulation) will be applied to the buy-back program. Repurchases of shares may be made up to a price cap of EUR 23.00 per share. In addition, the purchase price may not range more than 10% below or above the average Kontron share price of the last 5 trading days in XETRA trading. The maximum envisaged amount to be utilized by Kontron AG under the Buyback Program I 2024 is EUR 10 million.

Details on transactions made under the Buyback Program I 2024 as well as amendments, if any, will be published on the website of Kontron AG under: https://kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-I-2024

This announcement is no public offer for the purchase of shares of Kontron AG and does not impose any obligations for Kontron AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept any offers to repurchase shares of Kontron AG. 



End of Inside Information

14-Jun-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0
E-mail: ir@kontron.com
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
WKN: A0X9EJ
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1925661

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1925661  14-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925661&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kontronmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kontronmehr Analysen

31.05.24 Kontron Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
21.05.24 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
17.05.24 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
06.05.24 Kontron Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
03.05.24 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kontron 20,34 -1,64% Kontron

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 18.000 Punkte -- Wall Street mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen sind Verluste zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen