EQS-Adhoc: ADHOC Kontron AG / Kontron AG resolves on a new buyback program I 2024 for own shares

14.06.2024| Austria

On 14 June 2024, the Executive Board of Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) resolved on the implementation of a new buyback program for own shares (“Buyback Program I 2024”) in accordance with § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by utilizing the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholder meeting on 8 November 2023, published on 9 November 2023 via an electronic information dissemination system.

The Executive Board's decision to launch the Buyback Program I 2024 was taken against the background of the current share price of the company, which, from the Executive Board's perspective, represents a very attractive level. In addition, the liquidity situation is excellent, so that the organic growth and the new Buyback Program I 2024 can be financed.

The share buyback under the Buyback Program I 2024 will be made for the account of Kontron AG and managed by a credit institution that resolves upon the purchase timing independently and uninfluenced from Kontron AG and will conduct the share buyback under the Buyback Program I 2024 in accordance with the provisions set forth in article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as of 8 March 2016.

The intended volume under the Buyback Program I 2024 amounts to up to 434,000 shares to be repurchased. The Buyback Program I 2024 is planned to commence on Monday, 1 July 2024, and to last until (and including) Tuesday, 31 December 2024 at the latest. The safe-harbor rule (Art 5 Market Abuse Regulation) will be applied to the buy-back program. Repurchases of shares may be made up to a price cap of EUR 23.00 per share. In addition, the purchase price may not range more than 10% below or above the average Kontron share price of the last 5 trading days in XETRA trading. The maximum envisaged amount to be utilized by Kontron AG under the Buyback Program I 2024 is EUR 10 million.

Details on transactions made under the Buyback Program I 2024 as well as amendments, if any, will be published on the website of Kontron AG under: https://kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-I-2024

This announcement is no public offer for the purchase of shares of Kontron AG and does not impose any obligations for Kontron AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept any offers to repurchase shares of Kontron AG.