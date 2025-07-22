CPI Europe Aktie

22.07.2025 18:30:04

EQS-Adhoc: CPI Europe AG: Changes in the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel
CPI Europe AG: Changes in the Executive Board

22-Jul-2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Europe AG

Wienerbergstrasse 9

1100 Vienna, Austria


FN 114425y HG Wien

UID: ATU 37681807

DVR 0607274

 

 

Ad-hoc Announcement

 

Vienna, 22 July 2025

 

 

CPI Europe AG: Changes in the Executive Board

 

 

Radka Doehring and the Supervisory Board of CPI Europe AG today mutually agreed that Radka Doehring will leave the Executive Board as of 31 July 2025.

 

The change is due to personal reasons and Radka Doehring will continue to work for the company and take on the role of an authorised signatory.

 

Until further notice, Executive Board member Pavel Mechura will take over the responsibilities of Radka Doehring on the Executive Board.

 

The Supervisory Board is looking for potential candidates to join the Executive Board.

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

 

 

Simone Korbelius

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291

M +43 (0)699 1685 7291
communications@cpi-europe.com

Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com

 

For more on CPI Europe, visit our website: www.cpi-europe.com



End of Inside Information

22-Jul-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291
Fax: +43 1 88090 - 8291
E-mail: Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
Internet: http://cpi-europe.com/
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2173174

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2173174  22-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

