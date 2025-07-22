EQS-Adhoc: CPI Europe AG: Changes in the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel

CPI Europe AG: Changes in the Executive Board



22-Jul-2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

CPI Europe AG

Wienerbergstrasse 9

1100 Vienna, Austria



FN 114425y HG Wien

UID: ATU 37681807

DVR 0607274

Ad-hoc Announcement

Vienna, 22 July 2025

CPI Europe AG: Changes in the Executive Board

Radka Doehring and the Supervisory Board of CPI Europe AG today mutually agreed that Radka Doehring will leave the Executive Board as of 31 July 2025.

The change is due to personal reasons and Radka Doehring will continue to work for the company and take on the role of an authorised signatory.

Until further notice, Executive Board member Pavel Mechura will take over the responsibilities of Radka Doehring on the Executive Board.

The Supervisory Board is looking for potential candidates to join the Executive Board.

