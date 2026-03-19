PNE Aktie
WKN: A0JBPG / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2
|
19.03.2026 22:48:24
EQS-Adhoc: Forecast for the 2026 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Ad hoc announcement
Forecast for the 2026 financial year
Cuxhaven, 19 March 2026 – Based on the current plan for the 2026 financial year, which was approved today, PNE AG expects consolidated EBITDA normalized for special items (EBITDA normalized) of between EUR 110 million and EUR 140 million. The forecast for consolidated EBITDA for the 2026 financial year is thus above the average of current analyst estimates (the so-called consensus). This assessment is based in particular on a recent, comprehensive review of relevant projects with regard to their feasibility and economic viability.
From the 2026 financial year onwards, EBITDA normalized will serve as the leading financial performance indicator for the Company’s forecast. EBITDA normlized is adjusted for one-off, non-operating items that are not attributable to the PNE Group’s ordinary (operating) business activities (special items). For 2026, these special effects are expected to amount to approximately EUR 20 million.
Due to the extent of the political, economic and regulatory uncertainties relevant to its business activities, PNE AG currently refrains from publishing forecasts or targets for future financial years. Where medium-term targets have already been communicated or market expectations exist for subsequent financial years, these are neither confirmed nor revised. The Company will publish a forecast for 2027 in due course.
Your contact persons:PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com
End of Inside Information
19-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnegroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.pnegroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A30VJW
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2294856
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2294856 19-March-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!