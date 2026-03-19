EQS-Adhoc: Forecast for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Forecast for the 2026 financial year



19-March-2026 / 22:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement

Forecast for the 2026 financial year

Cuxhaven, 19 March 2026 – Based on the current plan for the 2026 financial year, which was approved today, PNE AG expects consolidated EBITDA normalized for special items (EBITDA normalized) of between EUR 110 million and EUR 140 million. The forecast for consolidated EBITDA for the 2026 financial year is thus above the average of current analyst estimates (the so-called consensus). This assessment is based in particular on a recent, comprehensive review of relevant projects with regard to their feasibility and economic viability.

From the 2026 financial year onwards, EBITDA normalized will serve as the leading financial performance indicator for the Company’s forecast. EBITDA normlized is adjusted for one-off, non-operating items that are not attributable to the PNE Group’s ordinary (operating) business activities (special items). For 2026, these special effects are expected to amount to approximately EUR 20 million.

Due to the extent of the political, economic and regulatory uncertainties relevant to its business activities, PNE AG currently refrains from publishing forecasts or targets for future financial years. Where medium-term targets have already been communicated or market expectations exist for subsequent financial years, these are neither confirmed nor revised. The Company will publish a forecast for 2027 in due course.

Your contact persons:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com