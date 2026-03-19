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WKN: A0JBPG / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2

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19.03.2026 22:48:24

EQS-Adhoc: Forecast for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Forecast for the 2026 financial year

19-March-2026 / 22:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

Forecast for the 2026 financial year

Cuxhaven, 19 March 2026 – Based on the current plan for the 2026 financial year, which was approved today, PNE AG expects consolidated EBITDA normalized for special items (EBITDA normalized) of between EUR 110 million and EUR 140 million. The forecast for consolidated EBITDA for the 2026 financial year is thus above the average of current analyst estimates (the so-called consensus). This assessment is based in particular on a recent, comprehensive review of relevant projects with regard to their feasibility and economic viability.

From the 2026 financial year onwards, EBITDA normalized will serve as the leading financial performance indicator for the Company’s forecast. EBITDA normlized is adjusted for one-off, non-operating items that are not attributable to the PNE Group’s ordinary (operating) business activities (special items). For 2026, these special effects are expected to amount to approximately EUR 20 million.

Due to the extent of the political, economic and regulatory uncertainties relevant to its business activities, PNE AG currently refrains from publishing forecasts or targets for future financial years. Where medium-term targets have already been communicated or market expectations exist for subsequent financial years, these are neither confirmed nor revised. The Company will publish a forecast for 2027 in due course.

Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com


End of Inside Information

19-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2294856

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2294856  19-March-2026 CET/CEST

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