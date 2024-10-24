24.10.2024 10:31:04

EQS-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year and publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first nine months of 2024

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd AG achieved a Group EBITDA of approximately USD 3.6 billion (EUR 3.3 billion) and Group EBIT of approximately USD 1.9 billion (EUR 1.8 billion) in the first nine months of 2024.

Given the current course of business, characterised by stronger than expected demand and improved freight rates, and despite increased expenses related to the necessary diversion of vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG is raising its earnings outlook for the financial year 2024. Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 4.6 to 5.0 billion (previously: USD 3.5 to 4.6 billion) and Group EBIT of USD 2.4 to 2.8 billion (previously: USD 1.3 to 2.4 billion).

In Euro, this corresponds to an expected Group EBITDA of EUR 4.2 to 4.6 billion (previously: EUR 3.2 to 4.2 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of EUR 2.2 to 2.6 billion (previously: EUR 1.2 to 2.2 billion).

Against the backdrop of very volatile freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

The final business figures for the first nine months of 2024 will be published as planned on 14 November 2024.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2023 Annual Report:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html


PRELIMINARY 9M 2024 FINANCIAL RESULT*

EUR FIGURES Q3 2024 Q3 2023   9M 2024 9M 2023
EBITDA (EUR billion) 1.5 0.7   3.3 4.2
EBIT (EUR billion) 1.0 0.2   1.8 2.8

 

USD FIGURES Q3 2024 Q3 2023   9M 2024 9M 2023
EBITDA (USD billion) 1.6 0.7   3.6 4.5
EBIT (USD billion) 1.1 0.2   1.9 3.0

 

2024 EARNINGS OUTLOOK*

EUR FIGURES Updated Previously
EBITDA (EUR billion) 4.2 to 4.6 3.2 to 4.2
EBIT (EUR billion) 2.2 to 2.6 1.2 to 2.2

 

USD FIGURES Updated Previously
EBITDA (USD billion) 4.6 to 5.0 3.5 to 4.6
EBIT (USD billion) 2.4 to 2.8 1.3 to 2.4

* Figures rounded.

 

Contact:
Alexander Drews
Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-3705
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 174 326-3123


Language: English
