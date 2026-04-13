MBB Aktie
WKN DE: A0ETBQ / ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
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13.04.2026 16:57:14
EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE increases Share Buyback Program 2025 to €25 million and extends duration
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EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
MBB SE increases Share Buyback Program 2025 to €25 million and extends duration
Berlin, 13 April 2026 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, has today resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2025 to acquire its own shares in accordance with Section 71(1)(8) 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and to adjust the Share Buyback Programme 2025 announced on 09 December 2025 and commenced on 11 December 2025.
In view of the attractive valuation of the MBB share, the maximum buyback volume is being increased to €25.0 million (originally €22.0 million). This leaves more than €6.5 million available for further buybacks. In addition, the term of the share buyback program is extended until 22 May 2026 (originally limited to 14 April 2026). All other terms of the Share Buyback Program 2025, in particular the maximum price per share of €222.00, remain unchanged.
The share buyback is being carried out in accordance with the safe-harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
All details of the share buyback program will be published at www.mbb.com/ir/buyback.
MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
ir@mbb.com
Verwaltungsratsvorsitzender und Geschäftsführender Direktor
Dr. Christof Nesemeier
Geschäftsführender Direktor
Torben Teichler
Registergericht
Amtsgericht Berlin-Charlottenburg, Registernummer: HRB 165458
Contact:
Torben Teichler
End of Inside Information
13-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Kurfürstendamm 188
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|SDAX, PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2307384
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2307384 13-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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