EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE increases Share Buyback Program 2025 to €25 million and extends duration

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

MBB SE increases Share Buyback Program 2025 to €25 million and extends duration



13-Apr-2026 / 16:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE increases Share Buyback Program 2025 to €25 million and extends duration

Berlin, 13 April 2026 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, has today resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2025 to acquire its own shares in accordance with Section 71(1)(8) 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and to adjust the Share Buyback Programme 2025 announced on 09 December 2025 and commenced on 11 December 2025.

In view of the attractive valuation of the MBB share, the maximum buyback volume is being increased to €25.0 million (originally €22.0 million). This leaves more than €6.5 million available for further buybacks. In addition, the term of the share buyback program is extended until 22 May 2026 (originally limited to 14 April 2026). All other terms of the Share Buyback Program 2025, in particular the maximum price per share of €222.00, remain unchanged.

The share buyback is being carried out in accordance with the safe-harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

All details of the share buyback program will be published at www.mbb.com/ir/buyback.

MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

ir@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Verwaltungsratsvorsitzender und Geschäftsführender Direktor

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Geschäftsführender Direktor

Torben Teichler

Registergericht

Amtsgericht Berlin-Charlottenburg, Registernummer: HRB 165458

Contact:Torben Teichler