EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG updates on ongoing sales process

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Other

PNE AG updates on ongoing sales process



10-Aug-2026 / 20:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement

to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR



PNE AG updates on ongoing sales process

Cuxhaven, 10 August 2026 – In light of recent media reports, PNE AG clarifies, with regard to the structured process it has initiated to seek an investor for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of its shares, that the market interest received indicates that the price expectations of potential acquirers are below the current market price level of the PNE share.

Against this background, it is currently uncertain whether a transaction will materialise and what its terms would be. PNE AG will inform the market of any relevant further developments in accordance with applicable law.

Your contact persons:PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com