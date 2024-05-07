|
07.05.2024 12:21:10
EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG revises its guidance for the financial year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
The Salzgitter Group generated external sales of € 2.7 billion (Q1 2023: € 3.0 billion), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of € 126 million (Q1 2023: € 290 million), and a pre-tax profit of € 17 million (Q1 2023: € 184 million) in the first quarter of the financial year 2024. Sales and the result of the opening quarter are therefore in line with capital market expectations.
As far as the remainder of the year is concerned, there are also indications that the German economy will not be able to keep pace with the upswing in other industrial nations. The signs of recovery are more hesitant and weaker than originally anticipated; at the same time uncertainty regarding the economic development in the second half of 2024 is on the rise. This has an immediate impact, above all on the performance of our Group’s steel-related companies in which, among other factors, delays in planned incoming orders are materializing. Against this backdrop, we are adjusting our outlook for the financial year 2024 and now anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group:
Further details on the financial statements for the first quarter will be published on May 13, 2024, as scheduled.
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
End of Inside Information
07-May-2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 5341 21-01
|Fax:
|+49 5341 21-2727
|E-mail:
|info@salzgitter-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006202005
|WKN:
|620200
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1897579
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1897579 07-May-2024 CET/CEST
