14.02.2024 16:18:06
EQS-AFR: Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Befesa S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Befesa S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 25, 2024
Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2024
Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/
|Company:
|Befesa S.A.
|68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
|2320 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.befesa.com
