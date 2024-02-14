EQS-AFR: Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

14.02.2024 16:18:06

Befesa S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 25, 2024
Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2024
Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/

Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
