EQS-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.01.2024 / 11:58 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com

 
