08.01.2024 11:58:37
EQS-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/publications/financial-report.html
