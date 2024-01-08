EQS-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



08.01.2024 / 11:58 CET/CEST

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024

Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024

Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024

