RENK Aktie
WKN DE: RENK73 / ISIN: DE000RENK730
|
28.11.2025 14:07:13
EQS-AFR: RENK Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: RENK Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RENK Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.renk.com/de/publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.renk.com/publications
