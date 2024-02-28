28.02.2024 18:06:53

EQS-AFR: TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TAG Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.02.2024 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TAG Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/quarterly-reports

28.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1847705  28.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1847705&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TAG Immobilien AGmehr Nachrichten