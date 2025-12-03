TAG Immobilien Aktie

03.12.2025 13:07:33

EQS-AFR: TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TAG Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.12.2025 / 13:07 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TAG Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/quarterly-reports/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2026
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2026
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/quarterly-reports/

03.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.tag-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2233254  03.12.2025 CET/CEST

