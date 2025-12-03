EQS-AFR: TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TAG Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



03.12.2025 / 13:07 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2026

Address:

TAG Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 12, 2026Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 12, 2026Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/quarterly-reports/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 10, 2026Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 10, 2026Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/quarterly-reports/

03.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News