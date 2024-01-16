|
EQS-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q1_2024_DE.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q1_2024_US.pdf
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|www.vossloh.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
