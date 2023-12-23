EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Euroshop AG / Purchase of treasury shares

Public disclosure

according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

of

Deutsche EuroShop AG,

Hamburg

(ISIN DE0007480204)

Purchase of treasury shares

Hamburg, 23 December 2024 – In the period from 21 December 2023 up to and including 22 December 2023, Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg (ISIN DE0007480204) („Company“), bought back a total of 6,000 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of December 19, 2023 as provided for in Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on December 21, 2023.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back (amount) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding ancillary acquisition costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 21

December

2023 3,000 21.9892 22

December

2023 3,000 22.1840

Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the Company’s shares was carried out by an investment firm mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).