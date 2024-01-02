|
02.01.2024 12:28:06
EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Euroshop AG
/ Purchase of treasury shares
Public disclosure
of
Deutsche EuroShop AG,
Purchase of treasury shares
Hamburg, 2 January 2024 – In the period from 27 December 2023 up to and including 29 December 2023, Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg (ISIN DE0007480204) („Company“), bought back a total of 6,620 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of 19 December 2023 as provided for in Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 21 December 2023.
Shares were bought as follows:
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by the Company within the framework of the share buyback program since 21 December 2023 is 12,620 shares.
Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the Company’s shares was carried out by an investment firm mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
