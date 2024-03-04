EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Euroshop AG / Purchase of treasury shares

Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information



04.03.2024 / 12:22 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure

according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

of

Deutsche EuroShop AG,

Hamburg

(ISIN DE0007480204)

Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from 19 February 2024 up to and including 23 February 2024, Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg (ISIN DE0007480204) („Company“), bought back a total of 14,586 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of 19 December 2023 as provided for in Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 21 December 2023.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Number of shares

acquired Average price (€) 26.02.2024 3,000 18.9333 27.02.2024 3,000 18.9974 28.02.2024 2,586 18.8789 29.02.2024 3,000 18.9453 01.03.2024 3,000 18.9601

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by the Company within the framework of the share buyback program since 21 December 2023 is 121,120 shares.

Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the Company’s shares was carried out by an investment firm mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).