EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information

23.09.2024 / 10:34 CET/CEST

Public disclosure

according to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

of

Deutsche EuroShop AG,

Hamburg

(ISIN DE0007480204)

Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from 16 September 2024 up to and including 20 September 2024, Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg (ISIN DE0007480204) („Company“), bought back a total of 14,929 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of 19 December 2023 as provided for in Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 21 December 2023.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Number of shares

acquired Average price (€) 16.09.2024 3,000 22.4324 17.09.2024 3,000 22.4418 18.09.2024 2,929 22.1630 19.09.2024 3,000 22.0728 20.09.2024 3,000 21.9275



Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by the Company within the framework of the share buyback program since 21 December 2023 is 539,677 shares.

Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the Company’s shares was carried out by an investment firm mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).