EVN Aktie
WKN: 74105 / ISIN: AT0000741053
|
11.06.2025 18:02:04
EQS-CMS: EVN AG: Other issuer/company information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: EVN AG
/ Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Publication of the planned disposal of own shares and the corresponding resolution of the Management Board
The Management Board of EVN AG ("Company") has been repeatedly authorised by the General Meeting to acquire own shares, most recently by a resolution of the General Meeting dated 21/01/2016. Based on these authorisations, the Company has acquired own shares on several occasions. Most recently, on 21/01/2016 the Management Board of the Company passed a resolution based upon the authorisation granted by the General Meeting dated 21/01/2016 to acquire own shares of the Company amounting to a volume of up to 1,000,000 shares - representing up to 0.556% of the Company's share capital - through the Vienna Stock Exchange. The corresponding buyback programme was launched on 28/01/2016 and terminated prematurely on 05/10/2016. At present, the Company holds in total 1.599.194 own shares.
The Company as the universal legal successor of NIOGAS Niederösterreichische Gaswirtschafts-Aktiengesellschaft and of Niederösterreichischen Elektrizitätswirtschafts-Aktiengesellschaft NEWAG as well as Netz Niederösterreich GmbH and EVN Wasser GmbH as affiliated companies of the Company are obligated parties under a (terminated) shop agreement, according to which a total of 443 employees of the Company, Netz Niederösterreich GmbH and EVN Wasser GmbH ("Beneficiaries") are eligible for an annual special payment ("Special Payment IX"). The Company offers Beneficiaries to be compensated for part of the Special Payment IX in shares of the Company ("Share Offering"). Specifically, the Company offers the Beneficiaries to acquire shares in the Company for the equivalent value of almost EUR 3,000, whereby 90% of the equivalent value of the shares received is set off against the Special Payment IX. Based on the average closing price of EVN shares on stock exchange trading days from calendar week 27 to 30 (30/06/2025 till 27/07/2025), such a number of shares per beneficiary will be calculated so that the equivalent value of all shares granted remains just under EUR 3,000.
The Company intends to serve any Beneficiary claim that may result from the acceptance of the Share Offering by the transfer of own shares in the Company, while excluding the repurchase right (subscription right) of its shareholders. Reference is also made to the Management Board's report dated 28/05/2025 on the planned disposal of own shares which has been published in accordance with the applicable law and can be accessed on the Company's website under http://www.evn.at/disposal-of-own-shares.
At first, the present publication announces that the Management Board has passed a resolution with regard to the aforementioned which war agreed by the Supervisory Board with today's resolution. And second, the planned disposal of own shares to eligible employees is hereby announced as follows, with reference to the following details in accordance with section 5 para. 2 of the Publication Regulation 2018:
The Company will publish all further details in connection with the disposal of the shares in accordance with Sections 6 and 7 of the Publication Regulation 2018 on the Company’s website under http://www.evn.at/disposal-of-own-shares.
Maria Enzersdorf, 11/06/2025
The Management Board
11.06.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2153828 11.06.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EVN AG (Energie-Versorgung Niederösterreich AG)mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|EQS-CMS: EVN AG: Sonstige Emittenten-/Unternehmensinformationen (EQS Group)
|
18:02
|EQS-CMS: EVN AG: Other issuer/company information (EQS Group)
|
17:59
|Börse Wien in Rot: ATX zeigt sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Pluszeichen in Wien: ATX im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Optimismus in Wien: ATX Prime zeigt sich am Mittwochmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|ATX-Handel aktuell: ATX notiert mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10:03
|ATX-Papier EVN-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in EVN von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Gute Stimmung in Wien: ATX zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)