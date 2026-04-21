EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Share Buyback Program

Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information



21.04.2026 / 17:06 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Share Buyback Program



Linz, 21 April 2026 – The share buyback program resolved by the Managing Board of Fabasoft AG with the approval of the Supervisory Board on 20 April 2026 and announced in an ad hoc announcement on the same day is expected to begin on 22 April 2026. During the period from 22 April 2026 through 31 January 2027 at the latest, Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) plans to repurchase its own shares on the stock exchange for a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 2 million (“share buyback program”).

In doing so, the Managing Board is making use of the authorization resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2025 in accordance with Section 65 (1) number 4 and 8 of the AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act). According to this authorization, Fabasoft AG is authorized to acquire treasury shares of up to 10% of the company's share capital for the duration of 30 months. With a share capital of Fabasoft AG of EUR 11,000,000, divided into 11,000,000 no-par shares, this corresponds to a maximum of 1,100,000 shares. Fabasoft AG currently holds 412,692 treasury shares, meaning that a maximum of 687,308 shares can still be acquired under the authorization.

The authorization of 9 July 2025 may be exercised in whole or in partial amounts, once or several times, in pursuit of one or more purposes by Fabasoft AG. If the shares are acquired via the stock exchange, the consideration paid per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed the stock market price by more than 10% or fall below it by more than 20%. The relevant stock market price is the average closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange over the last 5 trading days prior to the determination of the respective purchase price. Based on the current price level (EUR 11.50, XETRA closing price on 20 April 2026), this corresponds to up to 173,913 shares for EUR 2 million and around 1.6% of the share capital.

The buyback is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (hereinafter: “EU Regulation 2016/1052”) with the exception of Article 2 (1) (a) EU Regulation 2016/1052. The acquired shares may be used for all purposes approved by the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2025.

The share buyback will be carried out on behalf and for the account of Fabasoft AG through the involvement of an independent credit institution, which will make its

decisions on the timing of the acquisition of shares in Fabasoft AG independently of and uninfluenced by Fabasoft AG in accordance with Article 4 (2) b) EU Regulation 2016/1052.

The credit institution appointed by the company as part of the share buyback program is furthermore obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 EU Regulation 2016/1052 and the provisions of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2025. In particular, the shares of Fabasoft AG will not be acquired at a price that is higher than the price of the last independent transaction or (if higher) than the highest current independent offer on the trading venue at which the purchase takes place. In addition, the credit institution shall not acquire for Fabasoft AG more than 25% of the average daily share turnover at the trading venue at which the purchase takes place. Pursuant to Art. 3 (3) subpara. 2 b) EU Regulation 2016/1052 the average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days prior to the respective purchase date.

The Managing Board of Fabasoft AG may terminate, suspend or resume the share buyback program at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed. The share buyback program will be temporarily suspended from 15 June 2026 through 13 July 2026 (both dates inclusive) to ensure that the number of treasury shares is determined in a legally compliant manner.

Information on the transactions associated with the share buyback program will be appropriately announced no later than the end of the seventh trading day after the day on which such transactions were executed. In addition, Fabasoft AG will publish the announced transactions on its website (https://www.fabasoft.com) under the section “Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2026” and will ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of the announcement.

About Fabasoft:

As software product company and market leader in the field of electronic records management in the DACH-region, Fabasoft sets standards for digital excellence and innovation. In the Fabasphere – its cloud-native ecosystem – the SaaS provider combines high-performance, AI-powered software solutions for document-intensive business processes. The integrated Mindbreeze AI processes information based on context, automates workflows, and ensures smooth collaboration. In addition, development, operation, and data storage in the EU and Switzerland ensure full digital sovereignty.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 21 April 2026

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0