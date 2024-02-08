EQS-CMS: GRENKE AG: Disclosure corresponding to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 / Share Buyback Program

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GRENKE AG / Transaction in own shares

GRENKE AG: Disclosure corresponding to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 / Share Buyback Program



Baden-Baden 08.02.2024

The Board of Directors of GRENKE AG has decided after receiving the necessary approval from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority – BaFin, as announced in the ad hoc announcement dated 6 February 2024, to buy back own shares via the stock exchange. The Board of Directors is thus making use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG on August 6, 2020. The Supervisory Board has approved the share buyback program.

The share buyback will not begin before February 12, 2024 (earliest possible acquisition date) and will be carried out by July 31, 2025 (latest possible acquisition date). During this period, treasury shares in the company with a value of up to EUR 70 million (plus incidental acquisition costs) can be repurchased in accordance with the approved buyback program. Based on the closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (as of February 7, 2024: EUR 23.45), this corresponds to a volume of up to 2,985,074 shares, however, due to the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting the maximum number of shares may not exceed 2,317,695 shares. In view of the Annual General Meeting 2024 planned for April 30, 2024 and its legally compliant implementation, no shares are expected to be repurchased in the period from April 22, 2024 to May 2, 2024.

The acquisition of treasury shares as part of the share buyback program is carried out by commissioning a bank, which makes its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and uninfluenced by the Company. GRENKE AG's right to terminate or suspend the bank's mandate prematurely remains unaffected. The repurchase of treasury shares is carried out corresponding to the provisions of Article 5 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) in conjunction with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. In accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made is acquired in one day.

The buyback will be carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading). The consideration paid by GRENKE AG per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% above or below the mean value of the closing auction prices of GRENKE AG shares in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three trading days prior to entering into the obligation to acquire treasury shares.

The treasury shares are repurchased for legally permissible purposes. The share buyback program can be suspended and resumed at any time, if necessary and legally permissible.

Information on the transactions related to the share buyback program will be appropriately disclosed no later than the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of such transactions in accordance with Art. 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In addition, GRENKE AG will publish the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on its website in the "Investor Relations" section at https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program and ensure that the information remains publicly available for at least five years from the date of announcement.