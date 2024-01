EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Transaction of own shares

22.01.2024 / 16:36 CET/CEST

Kontron AG: Final announcement on the share buyback program II 2023 announced on 27 September 2023

22.01.2024 | Austria



Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

On 22 January 2024, Kontron AG prematurely completed the share buyback program II 2023 ("Share Buyback Program II 2023") announced on 27 September 2023 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 2 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as Kontron AG concluded a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 8,587,138 shares (= approx. 59.4%) of KATEK SE, listed in the prime market in Frankfurt.

In total, under Share Buyback Program II 2023 Kontron AG bought back 1,792,381 shares at a weighted average price of EURO 20.8251 per share. This corresponds to 2.807% of the company's share capital. The total price without incidental expenses of the repurchased shares was EURO 37,326,540.72.

The shares were bought back by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as MTF trading venues CBOE Europe, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://ir.kontron.com/Share_buyback_program_II_2023.en.html

Linz, 22 January 2024

The Executive Board