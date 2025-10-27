Scout24 Aktie

WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80

27.10.2025 13:40:23

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

27.10.2025 / 13:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 20 October 2025 until and including 24 October 2025, a total number of 12,371 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
20/10/2025 664 101.3348 CEUX
20/10/2025 393 101.0654 TQEX
20/10/2025 1,342 101.2545 XETA
21/10/2025 3,461 100.7657 CEUX
21/10/2025 1,620 100.7670 TQEX
21/10/2025 2,402 100.7716 XETA
23/10/2025 357 102.0000 TQEX
23/10/2025 135 101.9000 XETA
24/10/2025 799 101.7010 CEUX
24/10/2025 262 101.8008 TQEX
24/10/2025 936 101.8283 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 24 October 2025 therefore amounts to 541,131 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025

Berlin, 27 October 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


27.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2219100  27.10.2025 CET/CEST

