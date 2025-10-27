Scout24 Aktie
WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80
|
27.10.2025 13:40:23
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 20 October 2025 until and including 24 October 2025, a total number of 12,371 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 24 October 2025 therefore amounts to 541,131 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.
Berlin, 27 October 2025
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
27.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2219100 27.10.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.25
|EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
27.10.25
|EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.10.25
|Scout24-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG verleiht Scout24-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: Zum Handelsstart Pluszeichen im LUS-DAX (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.25
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: DAX zum Start des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|DAX aktuell: DAX sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: DAX präsentiert sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen
|27.10.25
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.25
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.25
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.25
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.25
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.25
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.25
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.25
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.25
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.25
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|02.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.09.25
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.25
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.25
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.25
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scout24
|101,00
|0,50%