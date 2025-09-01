GFT Aktie
WKN: 580060 / ISIN: DE0005800601
|
01.09.2025 10:55:23
EQS-CMS: Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GFT Technologies SE
/ Share buyback
Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
GFT Technologies SE / Acquisition of treasury shares – 2nd tranche – 5. Interim announcement
Stuttgart, September 1, 2025 - In the period from August 25, 2025 until and including August 29, 2025, GFT Technologies SE acquired a total of 29,066 no-par value shares in GFT Technologies SE (ISIN: DE0005800601) as part of the second tranche of its share buyback program, the start of which was disclosed with the announcement of July 28, 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
In the period from August 25, 2025, until and including August 29, 2025, shares were acquired as follows
*Without incidental acquisition costs
The total volume of shares repurchased by GFT Technologies SE under this share buyback in the period from April 15, 2025, until and including August 29, 2025, by GFT Technologies SE amounts to 593,007 shares.
Detailed information on the individual transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online at https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/share-buy-back-programme.
The no-par value shares of GFT Technologies SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by GFT Technologies SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).
01.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstraße 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2191350 01.09.2025 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GFT SE
|17,64
|0,80%
