01.09.2025 10:55:23

EQS-CMS: Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GFT Technologies SE / Share buyback
Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

01.09.2025 / 10:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

GFT Technologies SE / Acquisition of treasury shares – 2nd tranche – 5. Interim announcement

Stuttgart, September 1, 2025 - In the period from August 25, 2025 until and including August 29, 2025, GFT Technologies SE acquired a total of 29,066 no-par value shares in GFT Technologies SE (ISIN: DE0005800601) as part of the second tranche of its share buyback program, the start of which was disclosed with the announcement of July 28, 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

In the period from August 25, 2025, until and including August 29, 2025, shares were acquired as follows

Date Number of shares Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Total purchase price (EUR)*
25.08.2025 7,599 17.7600 134,958.42
26.08.2025 8,003 17.4364 139,543.18
27.08.2025 3,523 17.4052 61,318.48
28.08.2025 4,442 17.6302 78,313.36
29.08.2025 5,499 17.6042 96,805.36
       
Total 29,066 17.5786 510,938.80

*Without incidental acquisition costs

The total volume of shares repurchased by GFT Technologies SE under this share buyback in the period from April 15, 2025, until and including August 29, 2025, by GFT Technologies SE amounts to 593,007 shares.

Detailed information on the individual transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online at https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/share-buy-back-programme.

The no-par value shares of GFT Technologies SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by GFT Technologies SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

 


01.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.gft.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2191350  01.09.2025 CET/CEST

