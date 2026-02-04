ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie

ASTA Energy Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 14:04:26

EQS-DD: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: MSc Daniela Klauser, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.02.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: MSc
First name: Daniela
Last name(s): Klauser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ASTA Energy Solutions AG

b) LEI
529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT100ASTA001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.50 EUR 177,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.50 EUR 177,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de



 
End of News EQS News Service




103088  04.02.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ASTA Energy Solutions

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ASTA Energy Solutions

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASTA Energy Solutions 40,60 -3,22% ASTA Energy Solutions

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex werden vor dem Wochenende tiefer erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen