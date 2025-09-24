Aumovio Aktie

Aumovio für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

24.09.2025 11:29:07

EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Pledge of 32,995,229 shares of AUMOVIO SE due to a loan agreement




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.09.2025 / 11:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUMOVIO SE

b) LEI
391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 32,995,229 shares of Aumovio SE due to a loan agreement

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
22/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: AUMOVIO SE
Guerickestraße 7
60488 Frankfurt on Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.aumovio.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




100856  24.09.2025 CET/CEST





07:06 Aumovio Market-Perform Bernstein Research
19.09.25 Aumovio Buy UBS AG
19.09.25 Aumovio Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.09.25 Aumovio Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
