Aumovio Aktie
WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10
|
24.09.2025 11:29:07
EQS-DD: AUMOVIO SE: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Pledge of 32,995,229 shares of AUMOVIO SE due to a loan agreement
|
24.09.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUMOVIO SE
|Guerickestraße 7
|60488 Frankfurt on Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.aumovio.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
100856 24.09.2025 CET/CEST
|07:06
|Aumovio Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.09.25
|Aumovio Buy
|UBS AG
|19.09.25
|Aumovio Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.09.25
|Aumovio Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
