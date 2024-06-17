17.06.2024 12:03:41

EQS-DD: BASF SE: Anup Kothari, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2024 / 12:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Anup
Last name(s): Kothari

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BASF SE

b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: BASF ADR, CUSIP 055262505

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.89 USD 249987.25 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.89 USD 249987.25 USD

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2024; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction




Name: OTCQX
MIC: OTCQ


17.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92465  17.06.2024 CET/CEST



