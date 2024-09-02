|
02.09.2024 13:34:26
EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Burkhard von Spreckelsen, Allocation of 1,661 shares as part of remuneration (own shares of the issuer). This is a share-based remuneration with an automatic ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.09.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
93997 02.09.2024 CET/CEST
