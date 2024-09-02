02.09.2024 13:34:26

EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Burkhard von Spreckelsen, Allocation of 1,661 shares as part of remuneration (own shares of the issuer). This is a share-based remuneration with an automatic ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.09.2024 / 13:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Burkhard
Last name(s): von Spreckelsen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Development Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction


Allocation of 1,661 shares as part of remuneration (own shares of the issuer). This is a share-based remuneration with an automatic allocation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
01/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




93997  02.09.2024 CET/CEST



