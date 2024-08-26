EQS-DD: Fielmann Group AG: Hans-Georg Frey, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.08.2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Hans-Georg Last name(s): Frey





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fielmann Group AG

b) LEI

529900BU5B7N9GE4XU15

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005772206





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



41.60 EUR 84406.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



41.60 EUR 84406.40 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

23/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU





