EQS-DD: Fielmann Group AG: Hans-Georg Frey, sell

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hans-Georg
Last name(s): Frey

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fielmann Group AG

b) LEI
529900BU5B7N9GE4XU15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005772206

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
41.60 EUR 84406.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
41.60 EUR 84406.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


Language: English
Company: Fielmann Group AG
Weidestrasse 118 a
22083 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.fielmann-group.com



 
