EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: ALX Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.09.2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: ALX Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Torben Last name(s): Kleinfeldt Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI

529900NBM89YAM5ENI18

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A255F11





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



22.0000 EUR 20240.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



22.0000 EUR 20240.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGRM





