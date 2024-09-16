16.09.2024 10:35:19

EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: ALX Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.09.2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ALX Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Torben
Last name(s): Kleinfeldt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI
529900NBM89YAM5ENI18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255F11

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.0000 EUR 20240.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.0000 EUR 20240.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGRM


16.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




94229  16.09.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1988839&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FRIEDRICH VORWERKmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FRIEDRICH VORWERKmehr Analysen

29.08.24 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Hold Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09.11.23 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FRIEDRICH VORWERK 22,05 -0,23% FRIEDRICH VORWERK

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Feiertag in Tokio und Shanghai: ATX und DAX tiefer -- Hang Seng schließlich im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Montag Verluste. In Hongkong griffen Anleger zum Wochenbeginn zu.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen