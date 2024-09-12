12.09.2024 17:17:25

EQS-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Karl Gernandt, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.09.2024 / 17:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Karl
Last name(s): Gernandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Hapag-Lloyd AG

b) LEI
HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2326548562

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
96.51 EUR 386040 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
96.5100 EUR 386040.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Börse München
MIC: XMUN


12.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94167  12.09.2024 CET/CEST



