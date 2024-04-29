|
29.04.2024 15:00:48
EQS-DD: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Martina Steffen, The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive Compensation ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
|Alfredstraße 236
|45133 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hochtief.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91205 29.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!