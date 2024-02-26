26.02.2024 10:49:51

EQS-DD: Telekom Austria AG: Thomas Arnoldner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.02.2024 / 10:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Arnoldner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Telekom Austria AG

b) LEI
529900KCNFQU5OJH7L33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000720008

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
7.92 EUR 2908.0 Units
7.93 EUR 8092.0 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.9273 EUR 11000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
23/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna
MIC: XWBO


26.02.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
1020 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.a1.group



 
89829  26.02.2024 CET/CEST



