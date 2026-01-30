ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
30.01.2026
EQS-News: ASTA ENERGY SOLUTIONS AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES IPO
EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): IPO
ASTA ENERGY SOLUTIONS AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES IPO
ASTA Energy Solutions AG (ASTA) announces that it has been successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment as of today. ASTA, an Austrian company, is therefore the first IPO of the year on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as well as the first small- to mid-cap IPO in Europe in 2026, marking an important milestone in the company's history.
Official start of trading
At 9:20 a.m., the ASTA Executive Board rang the bell to mark the opening of the first day of trading. The ASTA share started trading at an initial price of EUR 43.00, while the offer price was EUR 29.50.
Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG: "Today's IPO marks an important milestone in the strategic development of our company. It strengthens our market position and expands our scope for action to take advantage of growth driven by long-term trends such as the energy transition, electrification, and the expansion of networks and data centers. ASTA is positioned operationally and strategically to further expand our international capacities and consistently develop our strengths in manufacturing technology and recycling."
Daniela Klauser, CFO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG: “Access to the capital market gives us additional financial flexibility and strengthens our ability to make targeted strategic investments. At the same time, we are increasing our visibility and, with the stock market listing, creating a transparent and reliable basis for the sustainable development of our company.”
Global technology leader
With more than 210 years of industrial experience, over 40 patents, 6 production sites in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and around 1,400 employees, ASTA is one of the world's leading technology providers in this segment.
Supercycle in energy infrastructure
Use of proceeds
30.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 2632 700
|E-mail:
|office@astagroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|ISIN:
|AT100ASTA001
|WKN:
|A4214T
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2268798
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2268798 30.01.2026 CET/CEST
