EQS-News: ASTA ENERGY SOLUTIONS AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES IPO

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): IPO

ASTA ENERGY SOLUTIONS AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES IPO (news with additional features)



30.01.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ASTA ENERGY SOLUTIONS AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES IPO

First IPO of the year on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the PRIME STANDARD segment

ASTA Energy Solutions AG (ASTA) announces that it has been successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment as of today. ASTA, an Austrian company, is therefore the first IPO of the year on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as well as the first small- to mid-cap IPO in Europe in 2026, marking an important milestone in the company's history.

Official start of trading

A total of c. 6.45 million shares were placed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) at a price of EUR 29.50 per share (ISIN: AT100ASTA001), resulting in a total deal size of c. EUR 190m. The primary proceeds of c. EUR 125m will be used to further accelerate the company’s profitable growth path worldwide.

At 9:20 a.m., the ASTA Executive Board rang the bell to mark the opening of the first day of trading. The ASTA share started trading at an initial price of EUR 43.00, while the offer price was EUR 29.50.

Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG: "Today's IPO marks an important milestone in the strategic development of our company. It strengthens our market position and expands our scope for action to take advantage of growth driven by long-term trends such as the energy transition, electrification, and the expansion of networks and data centers. ASTA is positioned operationally and strategically to further expand our international capacities and consistently develop our strengths in manufacturing technology and recycling."

Daniela Klauser, CFO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG: “Access to the capital market gives us additional financial flexibility and strengthens our ability to make targeted strategic investments. At the same time, we are increasing our visibility and, with the stock market listing, creating a transparent and reliable basis for the sustainable development of our company.”

Global technology leader

ASTA is an Austrian hidden champion and one of the world's leading suppliers of system-relevant copper solutions for high-performance transformers and generators, complemented by products for the e-mobility market. The group's solutions are essential for power generation, transmission, and distribution, making a decisive contribution to the stability of modern power grids and electric drive systems.

With more than 210 years of industrial experience, over 40 patents, 6 production sites in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and around 1,400 employees, ASTA is one of the world's leading technology providers in this segment.

Supercycle in energy infrastructure

With today's IPO, ASTA is taking the next significant step in its development and consistently aligning the company for further growth. The global increase in energy demand, the transition to electrical energy, and the comprehensive expansion of energy infrastructure mark a new industrial and global economic supercycle. ASTA is strategically ideally positioned in this long-term investment cycle and is making a significant contribution to the sustainable transformation of energy supply.

Use of proceeds

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to accelerate global growth, further expand production capacities, and promote strategic initiatives in cutting-edge technologies in order to meet rising customer demand in the energy sector in the wake of the energy transition. At the same time, in-house copper recycling capabilities will be further developed, thereby strengthening the “local-for-local” strategy, among other things.



PRESS PHOTOS:

Bell Ringing Ceremony – ASTA Executive Board

Bull and Bear - ASTA Executive Board and Supervisory Board

Group photo balcony – Deutsche Börse

© Jan Hosan for ASTA Energy Solutions AG

Photodownload: Newsroom

PRESS CONTACT:

Mag. Jürgen Beilein

Tel: +43 664 831 2 841

Email: juergen.beilein@astagroup.com



ABOUT ASTA

Since its founding in 1814, the ASTA Group, headquartered in Oed, Austria, has developed into a global company. ASTA manufactures customized copper solutions for high-performance applications in power transmission, power generation, and e-mobility. With more than 210 years of experience, ASTA is a trusted partner to leading industrial companies such as Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, and Andritz. ASTA operates six sites in Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil (two plants), China, and India, and employs around 1,400 people.