ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie

ASTA Energy Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 10:30:13

EQS-News: ASTA ENERGY SOLUTIONS AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES IPO

EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): IPO
ASTA ENERGY SOLUTIONS AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES IPO (news with additional features)

30.01.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASTA ENERGY SOLUTIONS AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES IPO
First IPO of the year on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the PRIME STANDARD segment

ASTA Energy Solutions AG (ASTA) announces that it has been successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment as of today. ASTA, an Austrian company, is therefore the first IPO of the year on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as well as the first small- to mid-cap IPO in Europe in 2026, marking an important milestone in the company's history.

Official start of trading
A total of c. 6.45 million shares were placed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) at a price of EUR 29.50 per share (ISIN: AT100ASTA001), resulting in a total deal size of c. EUR 190m. The primary proceeds of c. EUR 125m will be used to further accelerate the company’s profitable growth path worldwide.

At 9:20 a.m., the ASTA Executive Board rang the bell to mark the opening of the first day of trading. The ASTA share started trading at an initial price of EUR 43.00, while the offer price was EUR 29.50.

Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG: "Today's IPO marks an important milestone in the strategic development of our company. It strengthens our market position and expands our scope for action to take advantage of growth driven by long-term trends such as the energy transition, electrification, and the expansion of networks and data centers. ASTA is positioned operationally and strategically to further expand our international capacities and consistently develop our strengths in manufacturing technology and recycling."

Daniela Klauser, CFO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG: “Access to the capital market gives us additional financial flexibility and strengthens our ability to make targeted strategic investments. At the same time, we are increasing our visibility and, with the stock market listing, creating a transparent and reliable basis for the sustainable development of our company.”

 

Global technology leader
ASTA is an Austrian hidden champion and one of the world's leading suppliers of system-relevant copper solutions for high-performance transformers and generators, complemented by products for the e-mobility market. The group's solutions are essential for power generation, transmission, and distribution, making a decisive contribution to the stability of modern power grids and electric drive systems. 

With more than 210 years of industrial experience, over 40 patents, 6 production sites in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and around 1,400 employees, ASTA is one of the world's leading technology providers in this segment.

Supercycle in energy infrastructure
With today's IPO, ASTA is taking the next significant step in its development and consistently aligning the company for further growth. The global increase in energy demand, the transition to electrical energy, and the comprehensive expansion of energy infrastructure mark a new industrial and global economic supercycle. ASTA is strategically ideally positioned in this long-term investment cycle and is making a significant contribution to the sustainable transformation of energy supply.

Use of proceeds
The proceeds from the IPO will be used to accelerate global growth, further expand production capacities, and promote strategic initiatives in cutting-edge technologies in order to meet rising customer demand in the energy sector in the wake of the energy transition. At the same time, in-house copper recycling capabilities will be further developed, thereby strengthening the “local-for-local” strategy, among other things.
 

PRESS PHOTOS:
Bell Ringing Ceremony – ASTA Executive Board
Bull and Bear - ASTA Executive Board and Supervisory Board
Group photo balcony – Deutsche Börse
© Jan Hosan for ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Photodownload: Newsroom

PRESS CONTACT:
Mag. Jürgen Beilein
Tel: +43 664 831 2 841
Email: juergen.beilein@astagroup.com


ABOUT ASTA
Since its founding in 1814, the ASTA Group, headquartered in Oed, Austria, has developed into a global company. ASTA manufactures customized copper solutions for high-performance applications in power transmission, power generation, and e-mobility. With more than 210 years of experience, ASTA is a trusted partner to leading industrial companies such as Siemens Energy, Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, and Andritz. ASTA operates six sites in Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil (two plants), China, and India, and employs around 1,400 people.

Additional features:

File: ASTA_Press release_IPO_EN_20260130_final

30.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Phone: +43 2632 700
E-mail: office@astagroup.com
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de
ISIN: AT100ASTA001
WKN: A4214T
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2268798

 
End of News EQS News Service

2268798  30.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ASTA Energy Solutions

mehr Nachrichten