Bilfinger Aktie
WKN: 590900 / ISIN: DE0005909006
|
18.12.2025 10:33:43
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback
|
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 48. Interim Reporting
In the time period from December 15, 2025 until and including December 17, 2025, a number of 5,443 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE (http://www.bilfinger.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including December 17, 2025, amounts to 650,354 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.
18.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0621) 459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0621) 459-23 66
|E-mail:
|ir@bilfinger.com
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005909006
|WKN:
|590900
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2248264
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2248264 18.12.2025 CET/CEST
