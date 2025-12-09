BVB Aktie
WKN: 549309 / ISIN: DE0005493092
|
09.12.2025 15:40:03
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund celebrates 25 years on the stock exchange
|
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
It has been a quarter of a century since Borussia Dortmund became the first and, to date, only Bundesliga soccer club to venture onto the stock exchange. Since October 31, 2000, shares in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA have been traded under the securities identification number 549309. Today, Tuesday, the management, members of the BVB supervisory and works councils, shareholders, and representatives of Deutsche Börse Frankfurt gathered in the Main metropolis for a small ceremony.
Bild: martinjoppen.de & Deutsche Börse
09.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2242610
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2242610 09.12.2025 CET/CEST
