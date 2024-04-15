EQS-News: Delisting tender offer to KATEK shareholders published

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Delisting tender offer to KATEK shareholders published



15.04.2024 / 14:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linz, 15.04.2024 – The documents to the shareholders of KATEK SE have been published. The offer price is EUR 15 per KATEK share in cash. As an alternative, 4 KATEK shares can be exchanged for 3 Kontron shares. The offer period runs for four weeks.

Kontron Acquisition GmbH (“Bidder”), an indirect, wholly owned Kontron subsidiary, has today published the offer document for the mandatory offer to the shareholders of KATEK SE. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) authorised the publication of the offer document in advance. Kontron has structured the delisting process to enable the revocation of the admission of the shares of KATEK SE for trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The offer price is EUR 15 per KATEK share (cash consideration). Alternatively, it is possible to exchange 4 KATEK shares for 3 Kontron shares (share consideration). The share consideration can be chosen for up to 2,800,000 KATEK shares in total. In the event that the share consideration is oversubscribed, Kontron shares will be allocated on a pro rata basis. The acceptance period for the offer begins today and ends at midnight on 13 May 2024 (CEST).

The offer document is published on the internet at www.katek-angebot.de.

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

Media Contact

Barbara Jeitler

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +43 (1) 80191 1199

ir@kontron.com

Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG - Communications

Tel: +49 151 151 9388 149

group-pr@kontron.com

Jan Lauer

Profil Marketing OHG

Tel: +49 (531) 387 33-18

kontron@profil-marketing.com

