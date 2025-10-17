Porsche vz. Aktie
WKN DE: PAG911 / ISIN: DE000PAG9113
|
17.10.2025 18:53:23
EQS-News: Dr. Michael Leiters will become CEO of Porsche AG on January 1, 2026
|
EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Stuttgart. The Supervisory Board of Porsche AG has appointed Dr. Michael Leiters as CEO of Porsche AG, effective as of January 1, 2026. Dr. Oliver Blume, who has led Porsche AG as CEO for ten years, will continue to serve as CEO of Volkswagen Group.
Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG: “As CEO of Porsche AG, Dr. Oliver Blume has taken great responsibility in challenging times and successfully managed the company. The Supervisory Board of Porsche AG would like to thank Dr. Blume for his strong commitment. We look forward to continuing to work closely and trustingly with him as CEO of Volkswagen Group.”
As CEO of Porsche AG, Oliver Blume paved the way for record financial years, the IPO of Porsche AG, and the expansion into further international markets, as well as historic motorsport successes. He prepared the generational change in the Porsche Executive Board in a long-term and strategic manner.
Dr. Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group and Porsche AG: "After ten years of responsibility for Porsche AG, I have decided to hand over my duties to my successor at the end of the year in the interests of Volkswagen Group. I have had the privilege of developing a great company with a fantastic team. I am delighted that Michael Leiters, an experienced professional in the sports car business, is taking on this role. He and the new management team have my full confidence. I wish them every success.”
With regards to the current situation of the company, Oliver Blume says: "Massive changes in what are by far Porsche's largest single markets, the USA and China, have placed new demands on our business model. That is why we have structurally realigned the company this year and comprehensively expanded our product strategy. With full flexibility in drivetrain and an improved cost structure, Porsche is now robustly positioned for the future. In my role for Volkswagen Group, I will closely accompany and support the further development of Porsche."
Dr. Oliver Blume’s successor will be Dr. Michael Leiters. Leiters has been CEO of McLaren Automotive since July 2022, having previously served as CTO for Ferrari for more than eight years. Leiters is no stranger to Porsche AG. Before taking up his position at Ferrari, he held positions at Porsche for more than 13 years, most recently with responsibility for the Porsche Macan and Porsche Cayenne series.
“Dr. Michael Leiters has decades of experience in the automotive industry. His leadership style and in-depth expertise are ideal prerequisites for successfully chairing the Executive Board of Porsche AG. He and the entire Executive Board team at Porsche AG enjoy the confidence of the Supervisory Board in overcoming the current challenges,” says Dr. Wolfgang Porsche.
17.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+497119110
|E-mail:
|info@porsche.de
|Internet:
|https://www.porsche.com/international/
|ISIN:
|DE000PAG9113
|WKN:
|PAG911
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2215122
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2215122 17.10.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)mehr Nachrichten
|
18:53
|EQS-News: Dr. Michael Leiters will become CEO of Porsche AG on January 1, 2026 (EQS Group)
|
18:53
|EQS-News: Dr. Michael Leiters wird zum 1. Januar 2026 Vorstandsvorsitzender der Porsche AG (EQS Group)
|
17:59
|XETRA-Handel MDAX zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|MDAX aktuell: So bewegt sich der MDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10:18
|EQS-Adhoc: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Possible changes in the Executive Board (EQS Group)
|
10:18
|EQS-Adhoc: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Mögliche personelle Veränderungen im Vorstand (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|Börse Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt die Freitagssitzung in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)mehr Analysen
|11:27
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:32
|Porsche vz. Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.10.25
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.25
|Porsche vz. Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.10.25
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:27
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:32
|Porsche vz. Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.10.25
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.25
|Porsche vz. Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.10.25
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:27
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.25
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.25
|Porsche vz. Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.10.25
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.25
|Porsche vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.25
|Porsche vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Porsche vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.06.25
|Porsche vz. Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|02.05.25
|Porsche vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.25
|Porsche vz. Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07:32
|Porsche vz. Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.10.25
|Porsche vz. Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.25
|Porsche vz. Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.25
|Porsche vz. Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|22.09.25
|Porsche vz. Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen vor US-Kreditkrise: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Freitag kräftige Verluste ein. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost verabschiedeten sich deutlich leichter ins Wochenende.