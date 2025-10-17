Porsche vz. Aktie

Porsche vz. für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: PAG911 / ISIN: DE000PAG9113

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.10.2025 18:53:23

EQS-News: Dr. Michael Leiters will become CEO of Porsche AG on January 1, 2026

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr. Michael Leiters will become CEO of Porsche AG on January 1, 2026

17.10.2025 / 18:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart. The Supervisory Board of Porsche AG has appointed Dr. Michael Leiters as CEO of Porsche AG, effective as of January 1, 2026. Dr. Oliver Blume, who has led Porsche AG as CEO for ten years, will continue to serve as CEO of Volkswagen Group.
Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG: “As CEO of Porsche AG, Dr. Oliver Blume has taken great responsibility in challenging times and successfully managed the company. The Supervisory Board of Porsche AG would like to thank Dr. Blume for his strong commitment. We look forward to continuing to work closely and trustingly with him as CEO of Volkswagen Group.”
As CEO of Porsche AG, Oliver Blume paved the way for record financial years, the IPO of Porsche AG, and the expansion into further international markets, as well as historic motorsport successes. He prepared the generational change in the Porsche Executive Board in a long-term and strategic manner.
Dr. Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group and Porsche AG: "After ten years of responsibility for Porsche AG, I have decided to hand over my duties to my successor at the end of the year in the interests of Volkswagen Group. I have had the privilege of developing a great company with a fantastic team. I am delighted that Michael Leiters, an experienced professional in the sports car business, is taking on this role. He and the new management team have my full confidence. I wish them every success.”
With regards to the current situation of the company, Oliver Blume says: "Massive changes in what are by far Porsche's largest single markets, the USA and China, have placed new demands on our business model. That is why we have structurally realigned the company this year and comprehensively expanded our product strategy. With full flexibility in drivetrain and an improved cost structure, Porsche is now robustly positioned for the future. In my role for Volkswagen Group, I will closely accompany and support the further development of Porsche."
Dr. Oliver Blume’s successor will be Dr. Michael Leiters. Leiters has been CEO of McLaren Automotive since July 2022, having previously served as CTO for Ferrari for more than eight years. Leiters is no stranger to Porsche AG. Before taking up his position at Ferrari, he held positions at Porsche for more than 13 years, most recently with responsibility for the Porsche Macan and Porsche Cayenne series.
“Dr. Michael Leiters has decades of experience in the automotive industry. His leadership style and in-depth expertise are ideal prerequisites for successfully chairing the Executive Board of Porsche AG. He and the entire Executive Board team at Porsche AG enjoy the confidence of the Supervisory Board in overcoming the current challenges,” says Dr. Wolfgang Porsche.
 

17.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +497119110
E-mail: info@porsche.de
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/
ISIN: DE000PAG9113
WKN: PAG911
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2215122

 
End of News EQS News Service

2215122  17.10.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)mehr Analysen

11:27 Porsche vz. Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:32 Porsche vz. Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
16.10.25 Porsche vz. Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.10.25 Porsche vz. Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.10.25 Porsche vz. Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft) 42,46 3,03% Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:14 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
12.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.10.25 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen vor US-Kreditkrise: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Freitag kräftige Verluste ein. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost verabschiedeten sich deutlich leichter ins Wochenende.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen