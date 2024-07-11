EQS-News: Eleventh acquisition in 2024: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Wilda Transport och Entreprenad AB and NU Entreprenad AB from Wilton Invest AB

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Eleventh acquisition in 2024: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Wilda Transport och Entreprenad AB and NU Entreprenad AB from Wilton Invest AB



Eleventh acquisition in 2024: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Wilda Transport och Entreprenad AB and NU Entreprenad AB from Wilton Invest AB

Providers of construction goods transportation, winter and summer operations, small construction works, and traffic safety services in Sweden

New add-on investment to strengthen Terranor AB

Revenues of approx. EUR 10 million (approx. SEK 120 million) in 2023

Munich, July 11, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Wilda Transport och Entreprenad AB and NU Entreprenad AB from Wilton Invest AB. The company will strengthen Terranor Group as a new add-on investment and the Goods & Services segment of Mutares.

The acquired truck companies are specialists in transporting construction goods and equipment, winter and summer road operations as well as traffic safety support and primarily serve general contractors for road operations as customers. Both companies generated revenues of approx. EUR 10 million in 2023 with significant growth potential in all segments.

Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares, comments: “With this strategic add-on acquisition, the Terranor Group leverages the successes, particularly in Sweden, to accelerate the ambitious diversification strategy. This add-on represents another step towards integration of the upstream supply chain. Adding the vast synergy potential of Mutares’ presence in Sweden, we are positioned to solidify our market position as a Swedish leader in the state road operations and maintenance segment.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

