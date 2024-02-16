|
16.02.2024 07:30:05
EQS-News: First acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Temakinho from Cigierre S.p.A., controlled by BC Partners
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
First acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Temakinho from Cigierre S.p.A., controlled by BC Partners
Munich, February 16, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Temakinho S.r.l. ("Temakinho") from Cigierre – Compagnia Generale Ristorazione S.p.A. ("Cigierre"), owned by funds advised by BC Partners. As a new platform investment, the company will strengthen the Retail & Food segment. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 2024.
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Milan, Temakinho has been the Italian pioneer offering premium Japanese-Brazilian sushi, meat cuisine and drinks. Currently the company operates through 10 directly managed restaurants (“DOS”) located in Italy (Milan, Rome, Bologna and Florence) and 3 franchising restaurants in Italian airports (2 in Rome Fiumicino and 1 in Milan Linate) and 1 franchising in Lyon, France. All DOS are based in central city areas with first class setting tailored by Italian artisans and inspired by the Brazilian culture. Temakinho has access to a central kitchen near Milan, where selected ingredients are processed and semi-finished products are temporarily stored and then delivered. With around 160 employees, the company generated approx. EUR 20 million revenues in 2022.
Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares, comments: "With the acquisition of Temakinho, we are further strengthening our Retail & Food segment with a well-known brand in the casual dining segment providing affordable exclusive experiences. Thanks to its scalable business, the company has a high potential to leveraging on strategic improvements. I am highly confident, that we can strengthen Temakinho’s market position and brand awareness through the planned opening of new restaurants."
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Contact Press
16.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1835465
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1835465 16.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutaresmehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.24
|EQS-News: First acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Temakinho from Cigierre S.p.A., controlled by BC Partners (EQS Group)
|
16.02.24
|EQS-News: Erste Übernahme im Jahr 2024: Mutares hat eine Vereinbarung zur Übernahme von Temakinho von Cigierre S.p.A., kontrolliert von BC Partners, unterzeichnet (EQS Group)
|
14.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen SDAX zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX verliert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX am Mittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Mutaresmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mutares
|35,20
|1,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.