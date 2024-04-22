EQS-News: Fourth acquisition in 2024: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Greenview Group Holdings Ltd from Cordovan Capital Management Ltd and its current management

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Fourth acquisition in 2024: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Greenview Group Holdings Ltd from Cordovan Capital Management Ltd and its current management

New platform investment to strengthen the Goods & Services segment

Provider of mechanical, electrical, heating and sustainable energy solutions in the UK and Ireland

Revenues of approx. EUR 45 million expected in financial year to March 2025

Munich, April 22, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Greenview Group Holdings Ltd from Cordovan Capital Partners II LP and Michael Burke, the group’s current CEO. As a new platform investment, the company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment.

Established in 2017, Greenview Group is a provider of mechanical and electrical installation, heating installation and servicing, property maintenance and improvements as well as a range of sustainable energy solutions, including domestic energy efficiency services. With around 190 employees, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 36 million in 2023 and is forecast to deliver EUR 45 million in the current financial year to March 2025. Greenview Group operates from four different offices across Belfast, Northern Ireland, and London, UK, which enable direct access to a strong customer base, including several companies in the commercial and residential public and private sector, serviced via its fleet of around 100 vehicles. Thanks to the group’s comprehensive industry knowledge and broad range of services, Greenview Group has a strong relationship with government-backed, blue-chip customers as well as major private contractors.

Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares, comments: "With the acquisition of Greenview Group, we are further strengthening our Goods & Services segment in the field of heating installation, inspection, servicing and maintenance services. I am highly confident, that we can further expand the company’s market position, capitalize on the growth potential and leverage strategic improvements."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

