EQS-News: GFT AI Impact 1.0: Time savings of up to 90 per cent in the software development life cycle

Significant acceleration demonstrated in real projects with European and South American companies

Stuttgart, 10 July 2024 – The journey of creating software is long, complex, fragmented, and involves dozens of separate tools. Embedded Artificial Intelligence solutions can streamline this process. In pilot projects with Latin American tier 1 banks GFT's AI Impact has demonstrated significant efficiency improvements in software development:

85% faster documentation generation

65% reduction of bug fixing time

85% quicker identification of new vulnerabilities

90% acceleration in story creation

80% faster code review

AI Impact eliminates technical debt, increases developer efficiency, and automates processes. Based on the experience gained in these initial projects, GFT now introduces AI Impact 1.0. The solution was launched as a Beta version in November 2023.

GFT is currently piloting AI Impact in several tier-1 banks, insurance companies and infrastructure companies in South America and Europe. In Brazil, five projects with companies from the telecommunications, retail and health sectors, as well as the financial sector, are currently underway.

“Generative AI is revolutionising the way software is created. I am certain that there will be no software development without AI anymore. Even now, anyone who is developing software without AI is putting themselves at a great disadvantage,” said GFT Co-CEO Marco Santos. “With AI Impact we are making sure our clients are among the first to profit from this revolution.”

AI Impact 1.0 is a suite of seven tools that help with different steps of the software development process. They help with creating stories and estimating their effort and complexity, code review, vulnerability detection and code correction, documentation and testing.

AI Impact is part of the GFT AI.DA Marketplace, a platform that combines predictive and generative AI technologies and data analytics. The GFT AI.DA Marketplace promotes the development and introduction of AI applications by providing a comprehensive collection of use cases, methods, reference architectures and preconfigured solutions. This helps to significantly accelerate the digital transformation.

