EQS-News: GFT EnterpriseGPT: secure AI platform for financial service providers in just six days

GFT EnterpriseGPT: secure AI platform for financial service providers in just six days



15.07.2024 / 10:11 CET/CEST

New solution is cloud- and model-agnostic, fulfils the highest data protection and regulatory requirements

Stuttgart, 15 July 2024 - According to recent studies, companies can use generative AI to speed up their processes by up to 42 percent1) and increase their performance accordingly. With GFT EnterpriseGPT, these advantages can be utilised securely. The platform developed by GFT Germany fulfils regulatory requirements and guarantees security for processes and data. GFT EnterpriseGPT runs on all common cloud platforms and can utilise all common language models.

The standardised plug-and-play solution can be implemented quickly and without high initial costs. Return on investment is typically realised after a very short time. This is possible because the solution is highly standardised. Thanks to excellent interoperability, it can be used in day-to-day business just 6 days after the start of the project. The solution is already being used successfully throughout a leading German bank.

Wide range of applications

EnterpriseGPT can be used in a variety of ways: for example, the platform can automatically answer frequent IT and operational enquiries, thereby reducing the workload of employees. In the legal department, it can support the drafting of contracts. Users can increase the efficiency of their compliance checks through precise document comparisons. In IT, the platform can generate test cases and analyse test data. In the front office, it helps customer service, among others, to respond to customer enquiries. EnterpriseGPT supports knowledge management across departments and can even utilise the internet for research purposes.

"With GFT EnterpriseGPT, large amounts of data can be utilised efficiently after a very short start-up time. You simply ask the AI for the information you need, and tedious search times are reduced to just a few seconds. Content generation is also accelerated," explains Maximilian Baritz, Managing Director at GFT Germany. "If we start the project today, employees will be able to use the system as early as next week."

EnterpriseGPT: more efficient work processes, strong data protection and confidentiality

Many companies shy away from using publicly accessible GPT platforms. These often lack compliance with data protection regulation, or the confidentiality of the information entered cannot be guaranteed. In addition, they do not have access to the company's own data, which limits the benefits for the company. Thanks to the performance of the leading language models, users of GFT EnterpriseGPT get the maximum benefit from their data – securely and cost-effectively. In addition, GFT EnterpriseGPT can not only process internal company data, but is also connected to the Internet. This allows users to create new content based on their own data and web searches, formulate responses to customer enquiries and much more.

EnterpriseGPT is part of the GFT AI.DA Marketplace, a platform that combines predictive and generative AI technologies and data analytics. The GFT AI.DA Marketplace supports the development and introduction of AI applications by providing a comprehensive collection of use cases, methodologies, reference architectures and preconfigured solutions. This helps to significantly accelerate the digital transformation.

EnterpriseGPT users benefit from

Accelerated processes and faster realisation of projects

and faster realisation of projects Optimised customer support

Efficient knowledge management within the company

within the company Strategic competitive advantages through the ability to implement additional use cases

through the ability to implement additional use cases Usage-based cost model

No proprietary hardware or infrastructure required

GFT handles operation, maintenance and support of the Software-as-a-Service solution. This means that users do not need their own hardware or infrastructure. Individual data sources can be connected to optimise integration into existing company processes. User management can be mapped via existing identity providers and single sign-on solutions. It is also possible to operate EnterpriseGPT locally (on-premises) so that all data remains within the company. To support specialist departments in using GPT models particularly effectively in their business, GFT also offers customised training and learning materials.

1) https://www.bcg.com/publications/2023/assessing-the-impact-of-generative-ai-on-workforce-productivity

This press release is also available for download via the GFT newsroom

