EQS-News: KION showcases physical AI turning real-time data into real-world warehouse performance at CeMAT Shanghai

KION showcases physical AI turning real-time data into real-world warehouse performance at CeMAT Shanghai

Deepening cooperation with NVIDIA and Accenture to bring physical AI into day-to-day warehouse operations

Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG: “We present a seamless, end-to-end automated logistics flow, demonstrating our leadership in intelligent warehouse automation.”

Solution digitally represented in NVIDIA’s Omniverse, combined with the ability to run an infinite number of scenarios defining the ideal layout of a warehouse



Frankfurt am Main/Shanghai, October 28, 2025 – As part of the large-scale collaboration with NVIDIA and Accenture to reinvent industrial automation, KION, the Supply Chain Solutions Company, showcases an advanced physical AI-powered Omniverse solution at CeMAT Shanghai from October 28-31.

Fair visitors will experience how AI-driven industrial trucks and digital twins can transform supply chain operations, and how warehouses can think, adapt, and optimize in real time – improving flow, safety, and space utilization while lowering operating cost. The showcase has been enhanced through deeper systems integration and best in class autonomy features deriving from KION’s ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA and Accenture, being a milestone of KION’s path to an adaptive, autonomous material handling standard for customers worldwide.

KION brand Linde Material Handling presents a fully integrated goods-in and goods-out solution including lorry loading in a warehouse, featuring autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and a manual truck, all AI-powered. One of the AMRs is a third-party vehicle, demonstrating the full compatibility with KION’s solutions. This underlines KION’s commitment to open, interoperable solutions and customer flexibility. The solution is orchestrated by a fleet manager and a warehouse management system.

“Physical AI turns data into action, orchestrating people, robots, and systems to lift throughput, cut idle time, and plan layouts with confidence. We’re turning warehouses into living and learning ecosystems”, said Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG. “By leveraging physical AI, KION designs, simulates, and optimizes the real options in our customers supply chains. Digital twins perform this in real time and serve as the control tower and blueprint for their physical twin counterparts.”

AI-driven industrial trucks and digital twins to transform supply chain solutions

The whole showcase is digitally represented in NVIDIA’s Omniverse, displaying the real-time localizations of the industrial trucks. On-board and stationary cameras run on NVIDIA hardware, capturing and processing live operational data. The solution works in an ever-evolving simulation environment, preparing to optimize vehicle coordination and route planning at scale.

Together, KION, NVIDIA, and Accenture are redefining how automation is designed, tested, and leveraged through physical AI, as announced in January and already demonstrated at LogiMAT in Germany and at GTC AI conference in the USA. With intelligent stationary cameras, autonomous forklifts, and the latest automation and robotics solutions, KION creates highly realistic, real-time digital twins in NVIDIA's Omniverse fed by live sensor and camera data. This enables customers to run an infinite number of scenarios upfront, defining the ideal layouts for new warehouses, reducing risk and speeding-up decision making.

The Company

KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – and ensures that its customers’ supply chains reach their full potential: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company’s full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION’s supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers’ warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide.

The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2023. Based on revenue for the year 2023, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world’s leading provider based on 2023 revenue. At the end of 2024, more than 1.9 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.5 billion in the 2024 financial year.

You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://kion-mediacenter.canto.global/v/MediaCenter/ as well as on our respective brands’ websites.

