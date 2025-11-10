Kontron Aktie

WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

10.11.2025 16:16:03

EQS-News: Kontron Acquisition GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Kontron AG, resolves on the squeeze-out of KATEK SE, Ismaning/Germany under stock corporation law

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Kontron Acquisition GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Kontron AG, resolves on the squeeze-out of KATEK SE, Ismaning/Germany under stock corporation law

10.11.2025 / 16:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linz, November 10, 2025 – Kontron Acquisition GmbH, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Kontron AG, today informed KATEK SE that it holds approximately 96.86% of the shares in the company and thus more than 95% of its share capital.

Kontron Acquisition GmbH today requested the Management Board of the Company to convene an Annual General Meeting of KATEK SE that will resolve on the transfer of the shares held by the remaining shareholders to Kontron Acquisition GmbH in exchange for an appropriate cash compensation (squeeze-out under stock corporation law). The amount of the cash compensation to be granted to the minority shareholders has not yet been determined. It is currently being assessed and will be communicated to KATEK SE separately in a subsequent, more specific request from Kontron Acquisition GmbH (the “concretizing request”). The adequacy of the cash compensation will be reviewed by an auditor selected and appointed by the Munich Regional Court. Following receipt of the concretizing request, KATEK SE will inform shareholders, in accordance with statutory requirements, of the date of the Annual General Meeting.

  

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

 

Follow Kontron:

 

Media Contacts

Alexandra Kentros
Kontron AG - Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81
group-pr@kontron.com		 Leon-Philipp Kleiss
Kontron AG – Investor Relations
Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153
ir@kontron.com
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron Europe GmbH. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks or copyrights by their respective owners and are recognized. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Subject to change without notice. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.


10.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0
E-mail: ir@kontron.com
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
WKN: A0X9EJ
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2227122

 
End of News EQS News Service

2227122  10.11.2025 CET/CEST

