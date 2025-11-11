EQS-News: Kontron to Power Multinational Energy Equipment Manufacturer with Control Systems in a Market Poised for $100M in Growth

Kontron Aktie
San Diego, California, November 11, 2025 – Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), announced a new development of control systems for energy operations worldwide with a multinational energy equipment manufacturer.
Kontron will deliver a new IoT-based control system for energy architecture, enabling more flexible, efficient, and long lifecycle solutions. The market for the Kontron offering is projected to exceed USD $100 million in the coming years.
“Collaborating with one of the largest multinational energy equipment manufacturers on such a critical initiative underscores the strength of Kontron’s technology and our dedication to solving complex industry challenges,” said Ted Christiansen, CEO of Kontron Americas. “Our platforms are designed to help leading companies in this sector to achieve new standards in reliability, security, and operational excellence across energy applications.”
This collaboration represents another step forward in Kontron’s growth across industrial automation, energy systems, and intelligent edge applications.
About Kontron
Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.
All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.
