Kontron Aktie

Kontron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
11.11.2025 07:00:03

EQS-News: Kontron to Power Multinational Energy Equipment Manufacturer with Control Systems in a Market Poised for $100M in Growth

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Kontron to Power Multinational Energy Equipment Manufacturer with Control Systems in a Market Poised for $100M in Growth

11.11.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

San Diego, California, November 11, 2025 – Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), announced a new development of control systems for energy operations worldwide with a multinational energy equipment manufacturer.

Kontron will deliver a new IoT-based control system for energy architecture, enabling more flexible, efficient, and long lifecycle solutions. The market for the Kontron offering is projected to exceed USD $100 million in the coming years.

“Collaborating with one of the largest multinational energy equipment manufacturers on such a critical initiative underscores the strength of Kontron’s technology and our dedication to solving complex industry challenges,” said Ted Christiansen, CEO of Kontron Americas. “Our platforms are designed to help leading companies in this sector to achieve new standards in reliability, security, and operational excellence across energy applications.”

This collaboration represents another step forward in Kontron’s growth across industrial automation, energy systems, and intelligent edge applications.

 

Further Information:

For more information about Kontron’s embedded and edge computing platforms, visit www.kontron.com

 

Follow Kontron:


 

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

 

Media Contacts


Christine Shannon
Kontron US
Tel: +1 858 372 0598
Christine.Shannon@kontron.com
 
Alexandra Kentros
Kontron AG - Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81
group-pr@kontron.com
 		  
Leon-Philipp Kleiss
Kontron AG – Investor Relations
Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153
ir@kontron.com

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.


11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0
E-mail: ir@kontron.com
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
WKN: A0X9EJ
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2226988

 
End of News EQS News Service

2226988  11.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kontronmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kontronmehr Analysen

11.11.25 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
06.11.25 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
06.11.25 Kontron kaufen Warburg Research
05.11.25 Kontron Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.25 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kontron 22,98 0,17% Kontron

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ende des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: ATX könnte Rückenwind bekommen -- DAX ermeut mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt könnte positive Impulse Startgewinne mit sich bringen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte fester starten. In Fernost finden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen