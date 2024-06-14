EQS-News: Kontron AG / Kontron AG resolves on a new buyback program I 2024 for own shares

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

14.06.2024| Austria

On 14 June 2024, the Executive Board of Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) resolved on the implementation of a new buyback program for own shares ("Buyback Program I 2024") in accordance with § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by utilizing the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholder meeting on 8 November 2023 , published on 9 November 2023 via an electronic information dissemination system.

The share buyback under the Buyback Program I 2024 will be made for the account of Kontron AG and managed by a credit institution. The volume under the Buyback Program I 2024 amounts to up to 434,000 shares and the Buyback Program I 2024 is planned to commence on Monday, 01 July 2024 (terms of the Buyback Program I 2024 are outlined below).

Details on the Buyback Program I 2024 will be published on the website of Kontron AG under: https://kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-I-2024

Terms of the Buyback Program I 2024:

Date of the granted authorization by the shareholder meeting pursuant to § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG): 8 November 2023 (published on 9 November 2023)

Start and provisional duration: on or about 01.07.2024 until 31.12.2024 at the latest

Type of securities: bearer shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5)

Intended volume: up to 434,000 shares, representing approx. 0.7% of the current share capital of Kontron AG

Maximum amount to be utilized by Kontron AG under the Buyback Program I 2024: EUR 10.000.000

Price limits (highest price and lowest price per share): The price must not exceed the threshold of 10% higher or lower than the average share price of the last 5 trading days prior to the purchase of shares. The relevant share price is the average closing price of Kontron AG shares in XETRA trading (or any equivalent successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Price cap (cumulative):

Purchase price range not above 10% of the average price of the last 5 trading days in XETRA trading (according to the authorization by the general assembly); EUR 23.00.

Lowest price (cumulative):

Purchase price range not under 10% of the average price in the last 5 trading days in XETRA trading (according to the authorization by the general assembly); At least EUR 1.00 per share (proportionate amount of the share capital).

Type of repurchase: Via stock exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Reason for the repurchase: Utilization of own shares for all purposes under applicable laws and in accordance with the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholder meeting on 8 November 2023.

Effects of the Buyback Program I 2024 on the admission of the shares to listing on the stock exchange: None

The share buyback is being processed by a credit institution that resolves upon the purchase timing independently and uninfluenced from Kontron AG and will conduct the share buyback in accordance with the provisions set forth in article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as of 8 March 2016.

Important notice: Details on transactions made under the Buyback Program I 2024 as well as amendments, if any, will be published on the website of Kontron AG under: https://kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-I-2024

This announcement is no public offer for the purchase of shares of Kontron AG and does not impose any obligations for Kontron AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept any offers to repurchase shares of Kontron AG.