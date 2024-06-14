|
14.06.2024 12:10:10
EQS-News: Kontron AG / Kontron AG resolves on a new buyback program I 2024 for own shares
|
EQS-News: Kontron AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
14.06.2024| Austria
On 14 June 2024, the Executive Board of Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) resolved on the implementation of a new buyback program for own shares ("Buyback Program I 2024") in accordance with § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by utilizing the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholder meeting on 8 November 2023 , published on 9 November 2023 via an electronic information dissemination system.
The share buyback under the Buyback Program I 2024 will be made for the account of Kontron AG and managed by a credit institution. The volume under the Buyback Program I 2024 amounts to up to 434,000 shares and the Buyback Program I 2024 is planned to commence on Monday, 01 July 2024 (terms of the Buyback Program I 2024 are outlined below).
Details on the Buyback Program I 2024 will be published on the website of Kontron AG under: https://kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-I-2024
Terms of the Buyback Program I 2024:
Date of the granted authorization by the shareholder meeting pursuant to § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG): 8 November 2023 (published on 9 November 2023)
Start and provisional duration: on or about 01.07.2024 until 31.12.2024 at the latest
Type of securities: bearer shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5)
Intended volume: up to 434,000 shares, representing approx. 0.7% of the current share capital of Kontron AG
Maximum amount to be utilized by Kontron AG under the Buyback Program I 2024: EUR 10.000.000
Price limits (highest price and lowest price per share): The price must not exceed the threshold of 10% higher or lower than the average share price of the last 5 trading days prior to the purchase of shares. The relevant share price is the average closing price of Kontron AG shares in XETRA trading (or any equivalent successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Type of repurchase: Via stock exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)
Reason for the repurchase: Utilization of own shares for all purposes under applicable laws and in accordance with the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholder meeting on 8 November 2023.
Effects of the Buyback Program I 2024 on the admission of the shares to listing on the stock exchange: None
The share buyback is being processed by a credit institution that resolves upon the purchase timing independently and uninfluenced from Kontron AG and will conduct the share buyback in accordance with the provisions set forth in article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as of 8 March 2016.
Important notice: Details on transactions made under the Buyback Program I 2024 as well as amendments, if any, will be published on the website of Kontron AG under: https://kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-I-2024
This announcement is no public offer for the purchase of shares of Kontron AG and does not impose any obligations for Kontron AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept any offers to repurchase shares of Kontron AG.
14.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (732) 7664 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@kontron.com
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A0E9W5
|WKN:
|A0X9EJ
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1925703
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1925703 14.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kontronmehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX verliert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX fällt (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12:10
|EQS-News: Kontron AG / Kontron AG resolves on a new buyback program I 2024 for own shares (EQS Group)
|
12:10
|EQS-News: Kontron AG / Kontron AG beschließt Aktien Rückkaufprogramm über EUR 10 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
11:34
|EQS-Adhoc: ADHOC Kontron AG / Kontron AG beschließt Aktien Rückkaufprogramm über EUR 10 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
11:34
|EQS-Adhoc: ADHOC Kontron AG / Kontron AG resolves on a new buyback program I 2024 for own shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Kontronmehr Analysen
|31.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|21.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|03.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|21.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|03.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|21.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|03.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.08.20
|Kontron Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|14.04.20
|Kontron neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|26.08.19
|Kontron Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kontron
|20,34
|-1,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 18.000 Punkte -- US-Indizes mit gemischter Tendenz -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen ist keine einheitliche Entwicklung zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.