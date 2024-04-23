EQS-News: LPKF extends contract of CEO Klaus Fiedler until 2028

EQS-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Key word(s): Personnel

LPKF extends contract of CEO Klaus Fiedler until 2028



23.04.2024 / 18:44 CET/CEST

Garbsen, April 23, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has decided to extend the contract of Dr. Klaus Fiedler as CEO until 31 December 2028. "Under the leadership of Klaus Fiedler, LPKF has undergone some extensive transformation since he joined just over 2 years ago. With his strategic foresight, consistent action and strong leadership, he has not only successfully steered LPKF through a phase of global crises, but also sustainably strengthened LPKF’s leading position in advanced laser solutions," says Jean-Michel Richard, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LPKF. "By extending his contract, we reiterate the trust we have put in him to complete the company’s transformation and position LPKF for success. The Supervisory Board is convinced that under his leadership, LPKF is best equipped to accelerate change and deliver tangible shareholder value”.



Klaus Fiedler thanked the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in him. “I am very much looking forward to continuing the transformation we started, supported by the leadership team and employees of LPKF. Based on a foundation of world class technologies, we have diligently worked on adjusting our product portfolio towards scalable growth and positioned LPKF to provide highly differentiated solutions to the semiconductor and biotech industry. We will continue to focus on operational excellence and tirelessly pursue our ambition to deliver profitable and sustainable growth”.



About LPKF

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE is a leading provider of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are of crucial importance to the production of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and a large number of other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and operates worldwide via subsidiaries and representative offices. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE are traded in the Prime Standard segment of Deutsche Börse (ISIN 0006450000).



Contact:

Bettina Schäfer, Senior Manager Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

Investorrelations@lpkf.com

