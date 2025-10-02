Mutares Aktie

Mutares für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

02.10.2025 09:00:04

EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Drum Brake Location in Italy from AUMOVIO

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Drum Brake Location in Italy from AUMOVIO

02.10.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Drum Brake Location in Italy from AUMOVIO

  • Transaction involves its manufacturing and R&D location in Cairo Montenotte (Italy), including all employees and business activities
  • Strengthening Mutares’ Automotive & Mobility segment
  • Revenues of about EUR 100 million expected for 2025

Munich and Frankfurt, October 2, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 “Mutares”) and AUMOVIO, formerly the Automotive group sector of Continental, have successfully completed the acquisition of AUMOVIO’s drum brake production and R&D location in Cairo Montenotte (Italy). As part of the share deal, Mutares has taken over all employees and business activities. The transaction strengthens Mutares’ Automotive & Mobility segment as a new platform investment under the new name Zendra Systems.

The location in Cairo Montenotte (Savona), Italy, is a production and R&D site for hydraulic drum brakes. It manufactures products such as the Parking Brake for Simplex Brakes and the Drum Brake. The company employs around 400 people and is expected to generate about EUR 100 million of revenues in 2025.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650). and are part of the selection index SDAX.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


02.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2205514

 
End of News EQS News Service

2205514  02.10.2025 CET/CEST

