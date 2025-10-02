EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Drum Brake Location in Italy from AUMOVIO

Mutares Aktie
Munich and Frankfurt, October 2, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 “Mutares”) and AUMOVIO, formerly the Automotive group sector of Continental, have successfully completed the acquisition of AUMOVIO’s drum brake production and R&D location in Cairo Montenotte (Italy). As part of the share deal, Mutares has taken over all employees and business activities. The transaction strengthens Mutares’ Automotive & Mobility segment as a new platform investment under the new name Zendra Systems.
The location in Cairo Montenotte (Savona), Italy, is a production and R&D site for hydraulic drum brakes. It manufactures products such as the Parking Brake for Simplex Brakes and the Drum Brake. The company employs around 400 people and is expected to generate about EUR 100 million of revenues in 2025.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650). and are part of the selection index SDAX.
